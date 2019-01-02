Tony Adams appointment excites Super League boss Robert Elstone

1:36 Super League chief executive Robert Elstone is excited by the appointment of Tony Adams to a top RFL role and the 2019 Super League season Super League chief executive Robert Elstone is excited by the appointment of Tony Adams to a top RFL role and the 2019 Super League season

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone says he is excited by the high-profile appointment of Tony Adams as the new president of the Rugby Football League.

The move was revealed in December and Elstone believes the acquisition of Adams shows the level of respect rugby league now has in the sporting world.

"Tony is going to be a great addition to rugby league," Elstone told Sky Sports News.

"He is an RFL appointment and will take over as president midway through 2019.

"It really conveys the way rugby league is respected across the whole sporting sector and for someone like Tony to come into the game is a really positive thing."

The Magic Weekend will move to Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club, in May, while Catalans Dragons will play their home match against defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the Nou Camp in Barcelona the same month.

These changes are also important to the development and profile of rugby league, Elstone believes.

"In terms of working with football clubs, Wigan will have played at Old Trafford, Anfield and the Nou Camp in the space of nine months," he added.

"For Super League to be played at such iconic world stadiums makes a statement about where the sport is going and a statement of intent about our ambitions, so we are keen to embrace that."

The 2019 Super League season gets under way on January 31, when St Helens take on Wigan Warriors - live on Sky Sports - and Elstone cannot wait.

"I am a lifelong rugby league fan and I am so excited about the 2019 Super League season," he said.

"There are any number of clubs that can win it, the competition is incredibly well-balanced and we have some great players.

"We are providing a platform for growth. It won't happen overnight, but we are ambitious."