RFL announces major changes in drive to make rugby league safer

The RFL have announced significant changes in a bid to make rugby league safer at all levels

A reduction in the tackle height at community and age-grade level, annual match limits for professional players and a mandatory winter break from contact training are among major changes being introduced to rugby league from 2024.

The RFL announced on Friday a total of 44 recommendations will be implemented across the professional and community games in an effort to make the sport safer and more accessible following three years of research conducted into head injuries and collisions in partnership with Leeds Beckett University as part of the governing body's TaCKLE project.

RFL chair Tony Sutton, who chairs the governing body's brain heath sub-committee as well, acknowledged there will be challenges at all levels, but insisted the changes had to be made to ensure rugby league is safer for participants at all levels.

"In stressing the significance of these recommendations which have now been ratified by the RFL's independent board of directors, we acknowledge the challenges they will pose for those at all levels of the sport," Sutton said.

"We believe they are essential, as rugby league must respond to developments in medical and scientific knowledge to prioritise the safety of those that play; and also that they offer exciting opportunities to increase the appeal and accessibility of rugby league, especially at junior and community levels."

The biggest changes to the professional game will see match limits over a 12-month period placed on players, with separate figures for forwards and backs to reflect the differences in contact levels faced during games.

Players in the Betfred Super League and Betfred Women's Super League will be mandated to wear instrumented mouthguards which measure head contact and collisions, while a mandated minimum off-season of four weeks plus an additional minimum two-week pre-season period without contact training will be implemented as well.

We believe [the changes] are essential, as rugby league must respond to developments in medical and scientific knowledge to prioritise the safety of those that play RFL chair Tony Sutton

In addition, independent concussion spotters will be trialled in 2024 following their use at the Rugby League World Cup, while changes to on-field and off-field sanctions relating to head contact, and to the use of 18th player interchanges following head injury assessments have been updated.

In the community game and age-grade rugby, the tackle height limit will be lowered from the shoulder to armpit following a trial in rugby league's U18 Academy competition.

Of the 44 changes being adopted, 12 of them apply to youth rugby, where contact rugby will be replaced by touch or tag for the U6 and U7 age groups from next year, U8 from 2025, and U9 from 2026.

Furthermore, all U10 matches will be a maximum of nine players per team with a five-metre retreat by the defensive line, while U11s will be a maximum of 11 players per team with a metre-retreat. At least one member league will trial reducing the retreat by the defensive line from 10 to seven metres at U12 to U18 level, and to minimise knock-out cup fixtures.

In addition, no rugby league will be played in the month of December outside of current offerings such as school, college and student competitions. For all other competitions, no contact activity is to take place between the third weekend in November until a graduated return the following January.

"Rugby league will remain a tough, gladiatorial and character-building team sport, but we believe the mandating of tag/touch at the introductory levels… and the reduction in the legal tackle height at all levels from 2025 will place a new emphasis on skill and attacking play, further increasing the appeal of rugby league both to parents, and to open-age community players," Sutton said.

"Stakeholders have been kept informed throughout of the direction of travel, and a number of recent meetings have been held, including with professional clubs and coaches, the community board and leagues. Those discussions and explanations will continue throughout the winter ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

"My plea to all involved in the sport would be to recognise the fundamental importance of our match officials in introducing these changes. That was reinforced by the challenges faced by the group who were involved in the Academy Laws Trials last summer, to which they responded admirably. Next year more than ever, they will all need and deserve our support."

