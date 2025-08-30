Super League: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity pick up dominant victories

Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity pick up dominant victories over Hull FC, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants respectively in Saturday's Super League...

Hull FC 0-34 Leeds Rhinos

Leeds' six-try Super League win over Hull at the MKM Stadium was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to young centre Max Simpson.

Simpson, who was making his first appearance for the club since 2022 after a series of career-threatening injuries, received extensive treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher with 15 minutes remaining in the Rhinos' 34-0 win.

It looked like more shocking bad luck for the 21-year-old, who sustained a serious ankle injury in his fourth appearance for the club three years ago, and whose recovery was stalled by ACL and hamstring issues.

The incident sapped much of the joy from the visitors' victory celebrations after a fifth win from six that sets them up for a serious challenge for a top-two place heading into the play-offs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jake Connor scored a try and kicked five conversions as Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins, Morgan Gannon, Brodie Croft and James McDonnell also made the most of some lackadaisical defence from the hosts.

The result leaves the Black-and-Whites locked in a head-to-head battle with Wakefield for the sixth and final play-off place, while FC were left sweating on the fitness of talismanic prop Herman Ese'ese, who limped off midway through the first half.

Catalans Dragons 4-40 Wigan Warriors

Wigan flexed their muscles for the play-offs with a brutal display of power, pace and precision to beat Catalans Dragons 40-4 and send a clear message to pretenders to their Super League throne.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Catalans and Wigan

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bevan French's brilliance combined with the raw pace of Jai Field from full-back and Liam Marshall on the wing were too much to handle for the hosts.

On a night of high emotion at Stade Gilbert Brutus, where 13 departing players said farewell to French supporters in the last home game of the season, the game lived up to the occasion with a terrific contest which slowly drifted away from the home team.

There were last-minute reshuffles for both sides when Wigan's Adam Keighran pulled out with a knee problem and Fouad Yaha failed to start for the Dragons, Liam Farrell moving into the centre and Arthur Romano filling in on the wing respectively.

Wakefield Trinity 48-2 Huddersfield Giants

Winger Matty Russell helped himself to two of Wakefield's eight tries as Trinity regained a Super League play-off spot with a 48-2 victory over hapless Huddersfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants

Daryl Powell's side kicked off one point and one place behind sixth-placed Hull FC.

However, Russell's brace - with the game's first and last tries - came as Wakefield returned to winning ways after last weekend's 44-2 hiding at champions Wigan.

Indeed, this was the home side's first on-field success since edging a thriller against Leeds Rhinos on July 24.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Their other 'win' was a 48-0 triumph over Salford following the Red Devils cancellation of their game on August 17.

Trinity scored three first-half tries against third-bottom Huddersfield to lead 18-2. But later cut loose to add five more touchdowns.

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.