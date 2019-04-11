Danny Langtree leaves Hull FC without making first team appearance

Hull FC News

Watch Catalans Dragons v Hull FC on Saturday - coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena at 5pm

Last Updated: 11/04/19 11:54am

Danny Langtree has left the KCOM Stadium

Hull FC forward Danny Langtree has left the club without making an appearance for them.

The 28-year-old joined the Black and Whites from League 1 side Oldham at the end of last season but failed to break into the first team.

Langtree, who scored 54 tries in 131 appearances for the Roughyeds, signed a two-year contract at the KCOM Stadium last September.

He left a full-time job to become a professional rugby league player, but has been limited to appearances for Hull's reserves and on dual-registration with Doncaster of League 1.

The arrival of former Warrington forward Andre Savelio from Brisbane Broncos in March saw Langtree face further competition for places in his position.

"Hull FC can confirm that Danny Langtree has left the club. The player's contract has been terminated," read a club statement.

Hull FC face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

