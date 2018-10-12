Iain Thornley and Josh Drinkwater leave Catalans Dragons

Iain Thornley is leaving Catalans Dragons during the close-season

Former Wigan and Hull KR centre Iain Thornley has joined the list of players leaving Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old joined the French side on a two-year deal in the wake of Hull KR's relegation from Super League in 2016 and scored nine tries in 36 appearances during his time in Perpignan.

Live Super League Grand Final Live on

Catalans have also confirmed the departure of Australian scrum-half Josh Drinkwater, who impressed after arriving at the Stade Gilbert Brutus as a short-term replacement for Luke Walsh.

Drinkwater contributed 134 points and 22 try assists but now makes way for the arrival of Matty Smith.

Josh Drinkwater in action for Dragons

The Catalans have already announced the departure of hooker Paul Aiton, who was forced to retire through injury; winger Fouad Yaha, who has switched codes to rugby union with Agen; centre Vincent Duport who has joined Lezignan; and forward Louis Anderson, who has retired from the professional game.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "We are very grateful for the contribution all of the players have made to the club and we wish them well in their future careers."