Hull KR's Craig Hall and Nick Scruton agree new deals

Nick Scruton is already looking forward to 2019 with the Robins

Hull KR have agreed new deals with out-of-contract duo Craig Hall and Nick Scruton but have parted company with six of their regular players from last season.

Former Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield prop forward Scruton, 33, will stay for a third season at KCOM Craven Park, along with winger or full-back Hall, who re-joined Rovers on a short-term contract from Leigh in July.

Hall, who captained Toronto in their League 1 promotion-winning season in 2017, scored 14 tries in just eight appearances in his second spell with the club.

Live Super League Grand Final Live on

"I couldn't be happier to be staying here for another year," Hall said. "When the opportunity came around for me to come back to Rovers it was a no-brainer for me and I have loved the last few months being back at the club."

Scruton said: "I'm over the moon to agree a new contract with the club, I have enjoyed my time here over the past two seasons and I am already looking forward to getting started again with pre-season ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2019 season."

Danny Tickle is one of nine players who are leaving Hull KR

Rovers have confirmed that Chris Clarkson, Ben Kavanagh, Danny Tickle, James Donaldson, Matty Marsh and Liam Salter were not offered new contracts, while Kieren Moss, Jordan Walne and Brad Clavering have also left the club.