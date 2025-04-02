Challenge Cup: Hull KR star Mikey Lewis labelled a 'danger' by coach Willie Peters as his talent grows

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has branded Mikey Lewis "a danger" ahead of the Hull derby in the Challenge Cup this weekend after showing promise to improve even further just days after becoming a father.

Lewis scored a hat-trick against Huddersfield at the weekend, but Peters is confident there is more to come from the Man of Steel.

Hull FC will host their local rivals Hull KR in a fierce yet friendly derby in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Image: Lewis was awarded the 2024 Man of Steel

"His [Lewis'] best will be ahead and I know that can be scary because of what he did last weekend," Peters told Sky Sports. "He certainly showed his class.

"I said it after the game, I don't think we're a 50-point better team than Huddersfield, but what was a key difference was some individuals on our side and the class of Mikey Lewis at times.

"He scored three tries, set up another three or whatever it was, and he was a headache to the defence all day.

"When he's running the ball, he's a danger. But I think he's going to get better throughout the year."

John Wilkin, Sky Sports Rugby League expert, reiterated how impressive Lewis has been to watch.

"I think there's only a handful of players who really excite me because I don't know really what I'm going to watch when I turn up," he said.

"Bevan French is one of them, and Mikey Lewis is another one where they just make things happen.

"But it's not necessarily his tryscoring that's impressed me.

"It's his attitude, his diligence, his thoughtfulness and his preparation for how he prepares for games."

'He's not a kid anymore'

Image: Willie Peters can see Lewis still has room to improve

Peters added that Lewis became a father on Tuesday so is expecting it will be an emotional week for the Hull KR star.

"This will be for me another week and another example of his growth, of how he handles a week and then handles the game," Peters said.

"I've seen a significant growth in him off the field. He's a young man now. He's not a kid anymore. I can see that just in how he carries himself.

"He's not the finished product. We know that. He knows that.

"He knows that there's areas to still improve in his game and in and around discipline at times, but he's certainly come a long way.

"Being a father for the first time, there's no better feeling and he's over the moon."

