Wyatt Crockett to captain Barbarians against Argentina at Twickenham

Wyatt Crockett (c) will skipper the Barbarians

New Zealand's Wyatt Crockett will captain the Barbarians against Argentina in the Killik Cup match at Twickenham on Saturday.

The prop is a World Cup winner with 71 Tests behind him and the most-capped player in Super Rugby history after making 202 appearances for the Crusaders.

He leads a starting line-up that includes eight South African internationals and the famous invitation club's squad includes representatives from eight countries in all.

Chiefs full-back Jack Debreczeni - the traditional uncapped player in the starting side - lines up at full-back with Tommaso Benvenuti (Italy), Tom English (Australia) and Leon Fukofuka (Tonga) joining three Springboks in the back line.

Handre Pollard starts at No.10 against Argentina

Crockett, Luke Jones (Australia) and Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Argentina) are part of a formidable forward contingent including South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi.

Frank Lomani during Barbarians training

The squad was augmented by the arrival of Cardiff Blues tight head Anton Peikrishvili. The Georgia prop is on the bench instead of France's Alexandre Menini, who was recalled by Lyon.

Argentina have made 10 changes to the starting XV from the side that lost to Scotland last weekend.

Winger Ramiro Moyano is the only back that remains, as Bautista Ezcurra, Matias Orlando, Sebastian Cancelliere all come into the side while full-back Juan Cruz Mallia will make his first start after winning his four caps from the bench.

Argentina's Ramiro Moyano in action against the All Blacks

In the forwards, prop Juan Pablo Zeiss, hooker Julian Montoya, lock Matias Alemanno and openside flanker Tomas Lezana all come into the side at the expense of Santiago Garcia Botta, Agustin Creevy, Tomas Lavanini and Javier Ortega Desio.

This will be the third time the Barbarians will take on Argentina in their 128-year history. The Pumas were beaten 34-22 at Cardiff 1990 but won the 2015 rematch 49-31. Lood de Jager is the sole survivor from the Baa-baas side that day.

Barbarians: 15 Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), 14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Italy), 13 Tom English (Australia), 12 Damian de Allende (South Africa), 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (South Africa), 10 Handre Pollard (South Africa), 9 Leon Fukofuka (Tonga); 1 Wyatt Crockett (New Zealand), 2 Schalk Brits (South Africa), 3 Trevor Nyakane (South Africa), 4 Luke Jones (Australia), 5 Lood de Jager (South Africa), 6 Siya Kolisi (South Africa), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Argentina).

Replacements: 16 Steven Kitshoff (South Africa), 17 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 18 Anton Peikrishvili (Georgia), 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (South Africa), 20 Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), 21 Frank Lomani (Fiji), 22 Jesse Kriel (South Africa), 23 Elton Jantjies (South Africa).

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 1 Juan Pablo Zeiss2 Julian Montoya, 3 Santiago Medrano, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matias Alemanno, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Tomas Lezana, 8 Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Santiago Grondona, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23 Santiago Carre.