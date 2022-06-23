Ireland's five-match tour in New Zealand vs All Blacks and Maori All Blacks: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland as captain on their tour of New Zealand, live on Sky Sports

Andy Farrell will look to lead Ireland to a first ever victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil this summer, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tour is Ireland's first since a 2018 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies in Australia, and their first to New Zealand since 2012, as they seek to make history.

"This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks," head coach Andy Farrell has said.

"We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will look to lead his side to history in New Zealand

When are Ireland's fixtures?

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland in Hamilton - Wednesday, June 29 - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am

New Zealand vs Ireland in Auckland - Saturday, July 2 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

New Zealand vs Ireland in Dunedin - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland in Wellington - Tuesday, July 12 - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

Who is in Ireland's squad?

Ireland have named five uncapped players in an extended 40-man squad for their summer tour to New Zealand.

Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley (centre), Joe McCarthy (second row) and Jimmy O'Brien (wing), Munster's Jeremy Loughman (loosehead prop) and Connacht's Cian Prendergast (back-row) make up the uncapped selections, with the squad captained by 36-year-old Johnny Sexton.

Injuries mean Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher (shoulder), Munster wing Andrew Conway (knee) - key men during Ireland's successful 2021 Autumn series and 2022 Six Nations - miss out, as do Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune (hip), Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne (neck) and Munster centre Chris Farrell (hip).

Backs (18): Bundee Aki, Harry Byrne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Keith Earls, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Michael Lowry, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton (c).

Forwards (22): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.

What happened last time Ireland toured New Zealand?

The last time Ireland toured New Zealand in 2012, they still had never beaten the All Blacks anywhere.

A 3-0 series defeat came, including an agonising last-gasp 22-19 loss in the second Test after a Dan Carter drop-goal with the clock in the red.

Since then, Ireland have gone on to beat the All Blacks three times: November 2016 in Chicago, November 2018 in Dublin, and, most recently, November 2021 in Dublin - the last meeting between the pair.

The All Blacks will want revenge, while Ireland will look to create more history.

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

As well as showing Ireland in New Zealand this summer, Sky Sports will show England's three-Test tour of Australia, Wales' three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland's three-Test tour of Argentina.

Wednesday, June 29

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)