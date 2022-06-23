Wales' three-Test tour in South Africa vs Springboks: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Wales go in search of a first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa this summer, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tour is Wales' first since a 2-0 series victory against Argentina in 2018, and their first to South Africa since 2014, as they look to create a bit of history.

"This three-Test series is going to be a challenge. It always has been, history shows that and certainly that's what we're looking to achieve - to get a victory there if not two and win a series," head coach Wayne Pivac has said.

"The first two Tests at altitude are going to be a challenge, so first and foremost we've got to do a lot of preparation here in Wales before we go and make sure we are in the best shape possible to perform well."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is a man under pressure heading to a difficult tour vs South Africa

When are Wales' fixtures?

South Africa vs Wales in Pretoria - Saturday, July 2 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm

South Africa vs Wales in Bloemfontein - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm

South Africa vs Wales in Cape Town - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm

Who is in Wales' squad?

Wayne Pivac has named Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate and George North in his Wales squad for their three-Test tour of South Africa, live on Sky Sports, with Dan Biggar remaining as captain.

Lydiate (knee) and North (knee) return after lengthy spells out injured, while 36-year-old Jones will not resume his captaincy despite returning in the Six Nations defeat to Italy from another shoulder injury.

There are also four uncapped players named in the squad as Cardiff back-row James Ratti and Leicester Tigers back-row Tommy Reffell are included, while Scarlets prop Harri O'Connor was a late call-up to provide cover for Tomas Francis (back niggle).

Saracens prop Sam Wainwright replaced injured Leon Brown in the 34-man squad.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies is a notable omission, while there are also no places for flanker Jac Morgan, Seb Davies, Callum Sheedy, Rhys Webb or Owen Lane.

Forwards (19): Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Harri O'Connor, Sam Wainwright, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones, Ben Carter, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Tommy Reffell.

Backs (14): Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (c), Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.

What happened last time Wales toured South Africa?

Wales last toured South Africa in June 2014, losing a two-Test series 2-0 to the Springboks after a comprehensive 38-16 first Test loss, before a late 31-30 second Test defeat.

Wales have never won a Test vs the Springboks on South African soil in history, losing all 10 Tests to date.

