Billy Vunipola returns to England squad for Australia tour alongside eight uncapped players

Billy Vunipola returns to the England squad for the first time since the 2021 Six Nations

Billy Vunipola has been recalled to the England squad by Eddie Jones for the summer tour of Australia, alongside eight uncapped players.

Injuries to No 8s Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds have opened the door for Vunipola to make his first international appearance since last year's Six Nations.

The 29-year-old had not appeared in an England squad until Jones named his 36-man touring party to face the Wallabies over three Tests, starting in Perth on July 2.

Vunipola was knocked out in the closing stages of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Leicester and a day later Jones suggested he would not be able to tour because of the head injury.

Danny Care has been selected by England head coach Eddie Jones

Joe Marler and Premiership player of the year Ben Earl are notable absentees from the group that will depart for Australia on Tuesday, but veteran scrum-half Danny Care is present as he nudges closer to winning his first cap since 2018.

London Irish's 19-year-old sensation Henry Arundell has been included after missing Sunday's rout by the Barbarians because of a muscle strain, although he has been denoted as an 'apprentice player' along with Will Joseph.

Uncapped players Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter, Patrick Schickerling, Jack van Poortvliet and Jack Walker are also selected.

England were humbled by the Barbarians on Sunday

Head coach Jones said: "Though we have 10 players unavailable due to injury, we have picked a very strong squad capable of winning the series. This squad is a real mix of young, talented players and some very experienced, senior players and we're looking forward to bring the group together.

"This tour will be a great experience for the group and a crucial part of the team's work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023. We will continue to develop the base of the squad and how we want to play.

"We've put a lot of work into preparation for the tour over the past few weeks but now the hard work really begins when we finally get the squad on the plane and to Australia."

England's injury list Alex Dombrandt, Joe Cokanasiga, George Ford, Sam Simmonds, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Kyle Sinckler, Anthony Watson, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank are all unavailable through injury

After their series opener in Perth, England will face Australia in Brisbane and Sydney on July 9 and 16 respectively.

England scored a series whitewash over the Wallabies when they last toured Australia in 2016.

England's 36-player squad for Australia tour

Forwards

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 66 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 7 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)



Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped, *apprentice player), Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped, *apprentice player), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)