Keith Earls to captain Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to face Maori All Blacks

Leicester Fainga'anuku of New Zealand, center, is tackled by Ireland's Peter O'Mahony and Keith Earls (right)

Keith Earls will captain Ireland as they look to level the series against the Maori All Blacks in Wellington on Tuesday evening.

It comes after Andy Farrell named his side for the second meeting after Ireland were beaten 32-17 in the opening contest.

Among the changes sees Stuart McCloskey come into the midfield to accompany skipper Earls, while Michael Lowry enters at full-back.

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley remain unmoved at half-back, and Jimmy O'Brien switches to the left wing to play across from Jordan Larmour on the right.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Maori All Blacks' 32-17 win over Ireland in Hamilton. Highlights of the Maori All Blacks' 32-17 win over Ireland in Hamilton.

Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell play at lock in a front row also made up of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O'Toole, while Cian Prendergast stays at 6, Nick Timoney at 7 and Gavin Coombes at 8 in an unchanged backrow.

Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen are included in the replacements.

The Maori have also made changes to the team that won last time out, with Max Hicks, Josh Moorby and Caleb Delany all making debuts to follow up the nine first-timers in the opening contest.

"We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday, we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too," Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan told the team's official website.

Team news:

Ireland: 15. Michael Lowry, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Keith Earls, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jimmy O'Brien, 10. Ciaran Frawley, 9. Craig Casey, 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Tom O'Toole, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Kieran Treadwell, 6. Cian Prendergast, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Mack Hansen.

Watch Ireland take on the Maori All Blacks from Sky Stadium in Wellington live on Sky Sports Action at 8am on Tuesday, July 12.