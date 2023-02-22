Wales reach agreement with board over contract dispute | Wales vs England goes ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole explains the timeline of events which stopped Welsh rugby players taking strike action and means the Six Nations match between Wales and England will go ahead as planned James Cole explains the timeline of events which stopped Welsh rugby players taking strike action and means the Six Nations match between Wales and England will go ahead as planned

Wales players will not take strike action after reaching an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union amid their dispute over contracts, with Saturday's Six Nations clash against England set to go ahead as scheduled.

Wednesday had marked the deadline set by Wales players for the issue to be resolved after Tuesday's squad announcement was delayed until Thursday due to uncertainty over involvement with players meeting with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) that consists of Wales' four regions in Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Players had been seeking representation at PRB meetings, the removal of the 60-cap selection rules that means an individual playing outside the country cannot be selected unless he has reached that number of Test appearances, and thirdly changes to new fixed variable contracts that would mean players receive 80 per cent of their salary fixed and 20 per cent based on win bonuses.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales captain, Ken Owens says Welsh rugby is currently the 'laughing stock' of world rugby and has urged everyone involved to pull together to return it top the level of the sport Wales captain, Ken Owens says Welsh rugby is currently the 'laughing stock' of world rugby and has urged everyone involved to pull together to return it top the level of the sport

The WRU have satisfied the players' demands on those three conditions, with Gareth Lewis, chair of the Welsh Rugby Players Association now on the PRB, the 60-cap rule reduced to 25 caps, and an option of a fixed-variable or a fixed contract option for players going forward.

"I am pleased to announce that after extensive conversations and discussions over the last week that the Wales vs England game will go ahead as scheduled," said Nigel Walker, interim CEO of Welsh Rugby.

"It is important going forward that we continue the dialogue that we have had in the last week or so but not under the circumstances we have had over the last week or so.

"Ken [Owens, Wales captain] and I, and some of the other senior players will be meeting more regularly than we have been.

"Gareth Lewis, chief executive of the WRPA, attended his first meeting today and he has got a standing invite and he will be invited to the Rugby Management Board.

"With regard to the 60-cap rule, it is still there, but that has been reduced to 25 caps.

"Going forward we will have a hybrid model where there will be the fixed-variable [contract] but there will also be a solely fixed model and the agent, the player, and the region can choose which one they want to have discussions about."

Owens: We are the 'laughing stock' of World Rugby

Wales captain Owens, while happy a resolution has been reached, could not hide his frustration at the public image of Welsh Rugby, referring to them as the "laughing stock" of the global game.

"We are obviously happy but there has obviously been huge frustration over the past few months and it is disappointing that it has got to this stage," said Owens.

"The fact we had to make a stand, the collaboration and conversations that have taken place over the last 10 days or so, have shown that some positive resolutions can be found.

England beat Wales in last year's Six Nations

"We can continue to do that in the future with a seat at the PRB and Nigel offering to meet with us on a more regular basis so we don't end up with a situation like this in the future.

"They [the players] are satisfied. Hence why the game is on Saturday.

"It has been very tough as you can see from my voice. It has been another really tough event in Welsh Rugby which is hugely frustrating.

"It has been a difficult period over the last year or 18 months and hopefully we don't end up here again.

"Of course it has been a distraction with everything that has been going on but I have got to commend the players' professionalism in this.

"It has got to be a long-term solution because Welsh Rugby can't keep going on this merry-go-round of crisis after crisis because it is affecting everybody in the game- players, supporters, administrators, grassroots clubs, everybody.

"The events of the last six to eight weeks. Everybody in Welsh Rugby, we need to pull together now and find the best way forward.

"We need to do it collaboratively, together, to put Welsh Rugby back at the top end of World Rugby and not the laughing stock which I think we are at the moment."

An 'unprecedented' event in Wales: From 'no deal yet' to 'conditions met'

Sky Sports' James Cole analyses how a dramatic day for Welsh Rugby unfolded....

"It has been a dramatic week which ended in a dramatic day here at the Vale of Glamorgan hotel, Wales' training camp.

"At about 2.30pm, players started to arrive for this major meeting. We think over 100 players were here and it was unprecedented in Welsh rugby to have professional players from all four regions in the same place. Then arrived the WRU representatives and the representatives from those regions to meet with those players.

"Now the first element of the meeting was about the next six-year contract with all professional players.

"Nigel Walker, the acting chief executive of the WRU, left the meeting and a group of journalists were in the lobby asking him what the decision was regarding the Wales vs England game. He said "no decision as yet" and we were confused as to what was happening.

"He then went to a board meeting with the WRU. Other players left and were keeping tight-lipped. Rhys Webb gave a little bit away by saying "I've got my gum shields ready, read into that what you want", which was when we started to think that maybe the game was on.

"It was only then when Nigel Walker came back half hour later with Ken Owens, the Wales captain, that we learned for sure that the game against England was going ahead, strike action had been averted and the three key terms have been met."