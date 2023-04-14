Women's Six Nations: Wales vs England team news and talking points ahead of Cardiff clash

Over 8,000 tickets have been sold for the top-of-the-table clash at Cardiff Arms Park

Wales welcome England in the third round of the Women's Six Nations, with a record crowd set to watch the top of the table clash.

Both teams are unbeaten after two rounds, with England coming into the match after decisive victories over Scotland and Italy. However, they face a Wales side who come into Saturday's clash in buoyant mood after defeating Ireland and the Scots as well.

The Red Roses are seeking their fourth consecutive Grand Slam too, which their old rivals would dearly love to deny them, along with boosting their own title hopes, and we take a look at some talking points ahead of this clash at Cardiff Arms Park...

Record crowd set to roar on Wales

Saturday's encounter is poised to set a record for a Wales women's home match, with over 8,000 tickets having been sold - almost double the 4,962 who turned up for the home side's opener against Ireland, which was a record-setter itself.

The 2021 Women's Six Nations was played in a separate window after the men's edition due to the pandemic, but the move proved popular and was kept in place last year with increasing popularity in the women's game.

Wales captain Hannah Jones is in no doubt her side will feed off the energy from the record-breaking crowd too.

"Even with the crowd against Ireland, it was pretty loud and encouraging, so to have double the amount now is crazy. Hopefully we enjoy that, and we thrive off that vibe around the stadium," Jones said.

Wales' Hannah Jones hopes the packed home crowd will help her side

"I've been in the squad for about eight years now, and every year just gets bigger and bigger. You get noticed a little more when you're just going shopping and stuff like that.

"Obviously we've been shown on the TV a bit more, media has definitely improved, so girls can definitely look up to us and want to be rugby players for their careers now, which is brilliant."

Middleton suggestion sparks goal-kicking debate

England have had no problems racking up tries so far in this year's Women's Six Nations, leading the way with 22 so far from their opening two matches, but their goal-kicking has come under scrutiny.

Only eight of those tries have been converted, which led to Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton coming up with a suggested rule change in the build-up to Saturday's match.

Simon Middleton has suggested changes for kicking conversions in women's rugby

Middleton's idea is that for tries out wide, the conversion attempt should be brought in closer in the women's game rather than in line with where the try was scored.

"If a try is scored [within five metres of the touchline], the option should be there, maybe not to bring it into the 15-metre line, but maybe 10 metres from the touchline," Middleton said.

"I think that could impact the game and change it positively. I think it is a bit of an unfair game for female kickers because so much about goal-kicking relies on power.

"You want to be rewarded for good skill and hard practice and I don't think they get rewarded because of physical constraints that come with what we know is a natural discrepancy between male and female athletes."

Lagi Tuima kicks a conversion during England's win over Scotland

Middleton's suggestion has not been met with universal approval and England captain Marlie Packer had her own thoughts on what could be done to aid her team's goal-kickers.

"It is something that could be tweaked, but we could just stick the tries closer to the posts," Packer said. "That might help the situation."

Jones: Wales can solely focus on rugby

The Wales women squad were awarded professional contracts for the first time last year by the Welsh Rugby Union and skipper Jones is in no doubt she has already witnessed an enormous improvement in the side.

In January 2022, 12 women were handed full-time deals and an additional 17 joined on contracts ahead of last autumn's World Cup.

TikTik Women's Six Nations Round 3 fixtures Saturday: 2.15pm - Wales vs England; 4.45pm - Italy vs Ireland. Sunday: 3.15pm - France vs Scotland.

The WRU announced 25 players would be on full-time deals this year, a decision which Jones believes will be monumental in shifting the squad's mentality.

"Prior to the contracts girls were working full-time, in university full-time, trying to juggle work and a professional lifestyle as an athlete - and you're really not giving your all to that athlete," Jones said.

"You had to be super organised. I've got this at this point, this at this point, making sure that you're fitting everything in, with your diet, your nutrition. It's so much better now, and I'm very grateful for it.

"I've definitely seen a change since I've been able to have that full-time contract and solely focus on rugby, in physical changes, mental changes, it's just huge for the group, and we'll keep working on that."

Team news

Amy Cokayne misses Saturday's match for England as she plays for the RAF in the inter-services competition, but Emma Sing will make her first international start.

Cokayne is replaced by Lark Davies as England's starting hooker, while Sing will start at full-back with Abby Dow switching to left wing. The fit-again Alex Matthews makes her first appearance of the tournament at No 8 as well.

Wales are without Carys William-Morris, who is on RAF duty too, so Lowri Norkett takes her spot on the wing. Hannah Bluck replaces Kerin Lake at inside centre as well after Lake suffered an ankle injury.

Those are the only two changes to the starting XV from the win over Scotland, while back row Bryony King could win her first Wales cap after being named on the replacements' bench.

Wales: 15 Courtney Keight, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12 Hannah Bluck, 11 Lowri Norkett, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 9 Keira Bevan; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4 Abbie Fleming, 5 Georgia Evans, 6 Bethan Lewis, 7 Alex Callender, 8 Sioned Harries.

Replacements: 16 Carys Phillips, 17 Cara Hope, 18 Cerys Hale, 19 Natalia John, 20 Kate Williams, 21 Bryonie King, 22 Ffion Lewis, 23 Robyn Wilkins.

England: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Lagi Tuima, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Abby Dow, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Cath O'Donnell, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer (captain), 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Delaney Burns, 20 Sarah Beckett, 21 Ella Wyrwas, 22 Sarah McKenna, 23 Ellie Kildunne.