Women's Six Nations: England's Sarah Bern says Wales sell-out on Saturday will be 'absolutely amazing'

Sarah Bern is excited to play in front of a record Wales home crowd for England in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday

England's Sarah Bern has spoken of her excitement at the prospect of facing Wales in front of a record sell-out home crowd at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Both teams have won their opening two matches in the 2023 Women's Six Nations heading into their third round meeting, with public sale tickets sold-out for the first time for a Wales women's home match.

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for the game at Cardiff Arms Park, breaking the previous record attendance in Wales of 4,962 for their opening Six Nations win over Ireland.

Bern said of the upcoming clash: "Personally, I'm so excited for it. Having lived in Cardiff for a year, I know what a rugby nation it is.

"Just that buzz around the town will be absolutely amazing. To have the game sold out, the energy within the stadium - given the support that Wales have had so far and their recent results - it's going to be so exciting.

"It's definitely going to be a very exciting battle."

England have been fully professional since 2018, while Wales' recent good form comes off the back of 25 full-time contracts being awarded in March.

Wales' Alex Callender celebrates after scoring the first try of the game in their opening Six Nations win over Ireland

Wales secured a convincing 31-5 opening win against Ireland, before following it up with a hard-fought 34-22 victory in Scotland. England, the reigning champions, have started their campaign with emphatic 58-7 and 68-5 wins over Scotland and Italy respectively.

"I would say they have definitely made vast improvements," Bern said of the threat Wales will pose. "They'll put up a really strong fight.

"I know they've been working really hard on fitness levels, their set-piece, they've got a lot more structure into their game.

"At the same time, we're also working on our game. I just think it's going to be a really exciting game to watch, to be honest, and I hope we come out on top."

England will play their final Six Nations game at Twickenham in front of what is hoped will be a world-record crowd

After Wales, England travel to Ireland before closing out their 2023 Six Nations campaign with a home game against France at Twickenham, a match in which they are hoping to break the record for a women's rugby crowd.

Around 40,000 tickets have already been sold for that showdown on April 29, with England hopeful of eclipsing the 42,579 fans who attended their World Cup final defeat to New Zealand inside Auckland's Eden Park in November.

"It's there; everyone is buzzing about having that record-breaking crowd at Twickenham," Bern said.

"It's exciting, but there probably are some nerves there too. It's something no-one has really experienced before.

"But right now we're focusing on Wales. We've got a big job to do this weekend, we know it's going to be a big battle."

Lewis: Wales are closing the gap on England

Wales scrum-half Ffion Lewis said ahead of Saturday's game: "As a kid when I'd go and watch the men play at the Principality Stadium, that's the game [England] you'd want to go and see.

"It's tough because of previously where we've ranked and where they've been, it's always going to be a tough fight.

"But where we are now is about figuring out how much we're closing that gap, and I believe 100 per cent we are closing it.

"The performance I feel we'll be putting in is going to be a real test to see where we are.

"They're number one in the world for a reason but we're coming for them."

Lewis added: "At the minute, Cardiff Arms Park is our home and the atmosphere, you can feel that, you can hear everyone singing and cheering, and you don't want to lose that.

"But I guarantee that in four or five years time we'll be selling out the (74,500 capacity) Principality."