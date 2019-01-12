Cameron Norrie beaten by Tennys Sandgren in ASB Classic final

Cameron Norrie was beaten in his maiden ATP Tour final

Cameron Norrie was beaten by Tennys Sandgren in his first ATP Tour final at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 23-year-old had hoped to win his maiden title in the city where he grew up but American Sandgren was too strong, winning 6-4 6-2 after an hour and 18 minutes.

Norrie said on atptour.com: "I think he was solid throughout. He was not making many errors and I think I over-pressed it a little bit. He was moving unbelievably this week, and today.

"He served great. I actually think I played better in the second set. Too good from him today, and I'm happy for him."

This week has nevertheless been a confidence-booster for Norrie going into the Australian Open, where he will play Taylor Fritz in the first round on Monday.

Heading to Melbourne with silverware, meanwhile, is Jamie Murray, who brought some much-needed cheer to his family by winning his 23rd career men's doubles title at the Sydney International with Bruno Soares.

A day after Andy announced his intention to retire sooner rather than later, Jamie and Brazilian Soares defeated top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-3.

"It was a great week for us," said Murray. "It's the perfect preparation to win a tournament going into the Australian Open. We played a lot of good tennis this week and beat a lot of good teams."