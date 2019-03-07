Dan Evans and Johanna Konta progress in Indian Wells

Dan Evans is in the main draw in Indian Wells

Dan Evans booked a spot in the main draw at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after beating Noah Rubin, while Johanna Konta progressed to the second round after a comfortable win.

Evans, seeded 10th in the qualifiers, progressed 6-1 6-1 over the 23-year-old world No 153.

The 28-year-old led from the start, taking the first break in the second game and again at 5-1 before serving out the first set.

The world No 100 grabbed the advantage after a marathon game in the second set, eventually prevailing on his fifth break point to lead 4-1.

American Rubin dropped serve for the fifth time in the final game of the match, handing victory to Evans after an hour and six minutes on court.

Radu Albot also qualified for the main draw after beating Lukas Lacko. The 29-year-old prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) after almost two hours on court.

Johanna Konta overcame Pauline Parmentier to progress

Konta progressed to the second round of the women's event after overcoming Pauline Parmentier 6-2 6-3.

The 27-year-old will meet Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in the next round.

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka beat fellow Belarusian Vera Lapko 6-2 6-3 and set up a second-round clash with Serena Williams.

The 29-year-old needed just under 90 minutes to seal the victory, winning ten games in a row after a nervy start which saw her lose her first service game.

Wildcard Bianca Andreescu fought past Irina-Camelia Begu to reach the next round.

The 18-year-old rallied from a set down to prevail 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-3 and claim her first career win at a WTA Premier Mandatory event.

