Felix Auger-Aliassime shocks Stefanos Tsitsipas in Indian Wells

Canadian teenage phenomenon Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed the first top-10 victory of his career against Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Tsitsipas was hailed as the future of tennis after defeating Roger Federer and reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, but here he was dismantled by a player two years his junior.

The talent of 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime is no secret but he has made a giant leap in 2019 having already reached the final at last month's Rio Open and this 6-4 6-2 victory was the latest statement.

The Canadian's performance was a demonstration of his supreme physical talents but also featured a highlight reel of explosive winners as he maintained an unbeaten record from juniors against Tsitsipas in their first senior meeting.

This was only Auger-Aliassime's second match against a top-20 player but he showed no nerves as he served out the victory at the first time of asking.

Having broken into the top 100 less than a month ago, Auger-Aliassime is now on the verge of the top 50.

Next up for Auger-Aliassime is either Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who play their second-round match later on Saturday.

