Rafael Nadal through in a hurry as Kei Nishikori shocked at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal demolished Diego Schwartzman to rally through at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal sent a warning to his rivals as he produced a clinical display against Diego Schwartzman to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

The second seed, who is aiming to win his fourth title in the desert and first since 2013, was at his imperious best as he crushed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3 6-1 to breeze through.

He will face Serbia's world No 113 Filip Krajinovic next after he beat Russian 14th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

Hurkacz completed a fine comeback win to set up an encounter with Denis Shapovalov

World No 7 Kei Nishikori was stunned by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the third round on Tuesday.

Hurkacz fired 10 aces en route to a 4-6 6-4 6-3 upset win over Nishikori of Japan to reach the fourth round.

The 67th-ranked Hurkacz needed just over two hours to complete the comeback win over the 2014 US Open finalist under sunny skies in Southern California.

Denis Shapovalov rapped a song from his phone after his win

The 22-year-old will next face Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov after he came through against hard-hitting Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4 6-2 with an assured display.

After the match Shapovalov expressed his appreciation for his fans by rapping a song on court three.

"Take care and good night, know this the good life, hot tubs and court time, Thursday we back alright!" he rapped at the end of the song, which got a roar of approval from the audience.

Marketa Vondrousova shocked second seed Simona Halep

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova took out former world No 1 Simona Halep 6-2 3-6 6-2 to book her spot in the quarter-finals of the women's draw.

Garbine Muguruza reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells

Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza was forced to fight back from a set down to overcome seventh-ranked Kiki Bertens 5-7 6-1 6-4 to reach the last eight.

The Spaniard will next face Canada's Bianca Vanessa Andreescu after she came through against Qiang Wang 7-5 6-2.

