Milos Raonic through to semi-finals in Indian Wells; Belinda Bencic continues stunning form

Milos Raonic dispatched Kecmanovic to reach the semi-finals

Milos Raonic dispatched lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

Kecmanovic, a 19-year-old Serb ranked 130th in the world, became the first lucky loser to reach the quarter-finals at Indian Wells since 1990, but 2016 runner-up Raonic completed a 6-3 6-4 success to move through.

Canada Calling 📱@milosraonic makes it back-to-back semifinals after slamming down 13 aces for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/uXdb5Gc9jb — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2019

The 13th-seeded Canadian will face the winner of the clash between in-form Frenchman Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem.

Belinda Bencic continued her amazing run by upsetting Karolina Pliskova

Belinda Bencic upset fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the women's event and ensure that she will return to the top 20 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

The 22-year-old Swiss was coming off a straight-set upset of defending champion and top-ranked Naomi Osaka in the fourth round and improved to an impressive 18-3 this year, including 12 wins on the spin.

"I wouldn't believe I win today again," Bencic said. "I'm not going to the court with any expectation. I'm just trying to play. This is the mentality I have, and this is the mentality I'm going to keep having.

"When you're confident, you can really just trust your instincts and you don't have to think about it at all. I'm definitely playing how I feel it, and it's going well so I'm not planning on changing that."

Belinda Bencic has won 10 of her last 13 matches vs. Top 5 opponents.



She has now won her last 6 meetings against Top 10 opponents, 4 of which came vs. Top 5 players:



d. Osaka (IW)

d. Halep (Dubai)

d. Kvitova (Dubai)

d. Pliskova (IW)



Will return to the Top 20 on Monday. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 14, 2019

Bencic, who won her third career title at Dubai last month and her first since 2015, next plays the winner of the match between Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams.

