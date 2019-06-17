Tennis News

Johanna Konta eases past Anett Kontaveit in Birmingham

The British No 1 will face Jelena Ostapenko or qualifier Iga Swiatek in the second round

Joanna Konta started her grass court strongly after losing out in French Open semi-final
Johanna Konta breezed past Anett Kontaveit 6-4 6-2 in her first match on grass to reach the second round at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The British No 1 was taking to court for the first time since reaching the semi-finals of the French Open and quickly adapted to the surface.

Kontaveit is ranked just two places lower than the world number 18 but the British player competed at a high level throughout.

Konta wrapped up victory in an hour and 12 minutes. She broke her opponent twice in each set and never faced a break point on her own serve.

After a career-best clay court season, the signs are there that the 28-year-old could mount of real charge on the grass over the coming weeks. She will face either Jelena Ostapenko or qualifier Iga Swiatek in the second round.

The fourth-seed Elina Svitolina did not fare as well as Konta and instead fell at the hands of Margarita Gasparyan 6-3 3-6 6-4.

Gasparyan will continue on and play either compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova or Croatia's Petra Martic.

Heather Watson loses out in three sets in her first round match
The British No 2 Heather Watson suffered a third straight first-round defeat against the world No 51 Barbora Strycova.

Watson won the first set convincingly and things might have panned out differently had she taken advantage of being 0-40 up in the first game of the second, but Strycova fought hard to turn things around.

Watson, who is looking climb back towards the top 100, saved four match points at 5-3 in the deciding set but Strycova served it out for a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

In a jam-packed draw, the two top-ranked players in the world Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty will take to court against Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic respectively on Tuesday.

Venus Williams, who took a wildcard to enter, will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich whilst Britain's Harriet Dart faces Yulia Putintseva.

