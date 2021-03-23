Andy Murray forced to withdraw from Miami Open due to groin problem

Andy Murray says he suffered a 'freak' injury prompting him to withdraw from the Miami Open

Andy Murray has been dealt another injury blow with a "freak" groin problem prompting him to withdraw from the Miami Open.

The former world No 1 was set to play South African Lloyd Harris in the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

Murray is hoping the injury will not keep him off court for long and revealed he developed pain in his groin while sleeping on Friday night.

Murray is 'gutted' to miss the tournament he has won in 2009 and 2013

The 33-year-old told the Miami Herald: "I had no issues while training, felt fine, did some gym work Friday, no problem, and then I woke up about 3am, felt pain in the groin - not on the side I had my surgery - and when I got out of bed, I struggled quite a bit to walk."

Murray continued: "I have no idea what I did. It's one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it's not enough. I have not practised since Friday.

"I am really gutted. This is a place I have done so much training over the years. It's like my second home. Last time I played here was 2016 and so much has happened.

"Last year, the day before I was supposed to travel here, Covid stopped the tennis tour. Miami's been a place that has given me a lot, but this just wasn't meant to be."

The former world No 1 may enter one of four ATP 250 events, starting on April 5 before the start of the clay-court season

Murray, who recently celebrated the birth of his fourth child, reached a final at second-tier Challenger level in his first tournament back before falling in the first round of the ATP event in Montpellier and the second round in Rotterdam.

The first Masters 1000 tournament of 2021, traditionally one of the biggest events outside the Grand Slams, begins this week in Florida, but it has been hit hard by withdrawals.

Novak Djokovic has joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in skipping the tournament and only half of the top 10 are taking part.

Serena Williams also said she would not compete as the 23-time Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery.

