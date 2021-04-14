Wimbledon 2021: British No 1 Dan Evans expects Grand Slam to be very different this year

Dan Evans does not know what to expect at this year's Wimbledon

Dan Evans says he does not know what to expect at this year's Wimbledon, which will have a number of safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, have said players must stay at official hotels rather than private houses during the grass-court major, with measures already in place.

The All England Club has also confirmed the famous queue will not operate for this summer's Championships, while a reduced number of fans will be allowed into the grounds, although they are trying to be as flexible as possible to accommodate whatever the social-distancing requirements are in June and July.

Evans is eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Evans, the world No 33, who reached a career-high ranking of 26 in February, said he would not be against top players being given a "bit of leeway" ahead of the famous tournament.

"I would have no issues if some of the top guys were given a bit of leeway, past champions, where they can stay at a house," said the 30-year-old. "I think they would be pretty responsible, not be out for dinner.

"It's going to be a different Wimbledon - I don't really know what to expect, but yet I'll expect they'll do a good job."

The British No 1 reached the last 32 of Wimbledon in 2016 and 2019. He will hope to go further later this year

The Briton has also said he would be "heartbroken" to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Wimbledon and is eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I'm very eager to get vaccinated, if I can," he said. "It would be heartbreaking if I tested positive for Wimbledon."

