Barcelona Open: Britain's Cam Norrie set for showdown with Rafael Nadal on Friday
Unseeded Cam Norrie makes it through to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after opponent David Goffin retired injured; the British No 2 will take on 11-time winner of the event Rafael Nadal on Friday
Last Updated: 22/04/21 11:03pm
Britain's Cam Norrie made it through to a date with 11-time Barcelona Open champion Rafael Nadal after opponent David Goffin retired injured.
The Belgian eighth seed received lengthy treatment for an apparent problem with his right leg/hip after seven games of the second set and, despite winning the next game, decided to call it a day trailing 6-0 3-5.
Norrie had been dominant in the opening set and, although it was not the way he would have wanted to progress, it counts as a seventh victory over a top-20 player in his career, three of which have come this season.
The result could be enough to take the 25-year-old back into the top 50, while it also earned him a second meeting with world No 3 Nadal, who overcame Kei Nishikori 6-0 2-6 6-2 in two hours and 19 minutes.
"Kei is an amazing player so it is an important victory for me," said Nadal. "After that first set, he increased his level, but I found a way to get through."
Commenting on the 1,000 courtside spectators, Nadal added: "We need more fans but at least we are improving. That is great news, I am super-happy, and I cannot thank them enough for supporting me."
World No 58 Norrie has faced Nadal just once, losing in the fourth round of this year's Australian Open in straight sets.
Elsewhere, at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 on Thursday, Andrey Rublev secured his passage through to the last eight with victory against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Third seed Rublev was not at his best but sealed a 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 win to book a last-eight date with Jannik Sinner following the Italian's straight-sets win against Roberto Bautista Agut.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday, saw off Alex De Minaur in 84 minutes.
The Greek second seed took a straightforward 7-5 6-3 win and will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-3.
Fourth seed Diego Schwartzman overcame Corentin Moutet 6-4 6-2 to set up a quarter-final clash with Pablo Carreno-Busta.
The Spanish sixth seed progressed following a 6-3 6-4 triumph against his compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
Simona Halep is through to the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after beating Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.
The second seed required just 56 minutes in Stuttgart to see off the 2019 French Open runner-up in a 6-1 6-3 triumph.
Karolina Pliskova also progressed to the last eight with a hard-fought victory against Jelena Ostapenko.
The sixth seed, who was taken to three sets by Tamara Korpatsch in the first round, went the distance again in a 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-3 victory.
Pliskova, who will face top seed Ashleigh Barty, for a place in the last four, was joined in the quarter-finals by Aryna Sabalenka after the fifth seed defeated qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4 6-2.
Elina Svitolina saw off two-time champion Angelique Kerber 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to book a last-eight meeting with Petra Kvitova, while in the day's concluding match, Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova knocked out eighth seed Belinda Bencic with a 6-1 7-5 win.
