Novak Djokovic hopes COVID-19 vaccine will not become compulsory for players

Novak Djokovic hopes it will not become mandatory for players to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Novak Djokovic says he hopes it will not become mandatory for players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete on the ATP circuit.

The world No 1, who is competing at his home tournament in Serbia this week, feels freedom of choice should be supported.

The ATP earlier this month issued new guidelines saying players who have been vaccinated would not be considered a close contact of anybody testing positive.

Djokovic says he believes in 'freedom of choice'

The governing body of men's tennis also drew up an exemption list for players who have been vaccinated.

Both the ATP and the women's WTA recommended players accept vaccine shots when available.

Women's world No 1 Ashleigh Barty is among those players who have been given access to the vaccine.

Djokovic said there were "a lot of options in terms of vaccines" but still a lack of clarity on whether they would be compulsory.

"I don't think it'll come to that. I hope not, because I've always believed in freedom of choice," Djokovic told reporters when asked if he had been vaccinated.

"And I will keep the decision as to whether I'm going to get vaccinated or not to myself, it's an intimate decision and I don't want to go into this game of pro and against vaccines, which the media is unfortunately creating these days.

"I don't want to be labelled as someone who is against or who is for vaccines. I'm not going to answer the question and hope that everyone will respect that."

Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus last year, had previously said he was personally opposed to vaccination and would not want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.

