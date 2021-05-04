Daniil Medvedev spent 10 days in bed after contracting COVID-19 before Monte Carlo Masters

0:44 Daniil Medvedev says he is feeling fit and healthy after recovering from COVID-19 Daniil Medvedev says he is feeling fit and healthy after recovering from COVID-19

Daniil Medvedev revealed he suffered sickness and some symptoms after contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Monte Calro Masters last month.

The Russian, who lives in the principality, has returned to the court after battling the disease to play at this week's Madrid Open.

Medvedev was moved into isolation and monitored by the tournament doctor and ATP medical teams before spending time at home recovering from the virus, but the 25-year-old says he is now feeling fit and healthy again.

"Yeah I feel fit, that's the first thing, because otherwise I would not come here," said Medvedev, who opens his campaign against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Wednesday.

"I would try to recover better and maybe go to Rome or see. I felt some sickness, some symptoms. It was like a strong cold you know, or something like this. Had some nose and throat blocked a little bit. Weakness for a few days, but not more than that.

"Coming back was not easy first four or five days especially after laying 10 days in your bed at home also. So I feel like I had a good one week and a half of practice and I just won doubles, so it seems everything seems positive. Of course, looking forward to play here."

Medvedev says he is taking his recovery 'step by step'

Medvedev is now preparing to play in Madrid before heading to Rome ahead of this year's French Open at Roland Garros, which begins on May 30.

"The goal actually for all three tournaments, Rome, Roland Garros and Madrid is to at least win one match in each one of them. Step by step," he said.

"Of course when I come to a tournament the main goal is to win it, but it's tougher on clay than on hard court, so we'll adjust, try my best, hope to show some good tennis, because that's the most important when I show good tennis I can win some great matches."

