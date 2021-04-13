Daniil Medvedev tests positive for coronavirus with Russian ruled out of Monte Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev has been withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for coronavirus

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev has tested positive for coronavirus and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP have confirmed.

Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been moved into isolation and is being monitored by the tournament doctor and ATP medical teams, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.

The announcement came ahead of the third day of play at one of the ATP's biggest events, with Medvedev replaced in the draw by Argentinian lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero.

Medvedev won the ATP Finals in London at the end of 2020

Medvedev said: "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo.

"My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible."

The 25-year-old lives in the principality and his positive test will call into question the wisdom of the tournament allowing players to stay at home rather than in a strict bubble.

The Russian practised with 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Monday.

Nadal and his team were tested on Monday as per protocols and all results were negative, the Spaniard's publicist Benito Perez-Barbadillo said.

"Nadal is absolutely fine," Perez-Barbadillo. "As we understand the virus does not anyways show before three-four days.

"The next scheduled testing is in three days."

