Rome Masters: Britain's Dan Evans suffers early exit as Jannik Sinner sets up Rafael Nadal showdown

Dan Evans suffered a bad-tempered loss to American Taylor Fritz in the first round of the Rome Masters while teenager Jannik Sinner set up a blockbuster clash against Rafael Nadal.

The British No 1 has had an impressive clay-court campaign, showing the progress he has made on his least-favourite surface, having already knocked out Novak Djokovic en route to the semi-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters last month.

But the 30-year-old, who is up to a career-high 26, was thoroughly outplayed by Fritz in a convincing 6-3 6-2 defeat.

"Dan has been playing well lately, beating Novak in Monte Carlo, so it's great to get a strong win. I am going to try my best [against Djokovic]," said 23-year-old Fritz.

Evans lost five games in a row to end the first set

Evans obliterated his racket after losing five games in a row to end the first set, and he directed a stream of invective towards his support camp in the early stages of the second.

He dug in after losing an early break of serve in the second set but looked mentally and physically weary, and was unable to find a way back into the match.

Italian youngster Sinner recorded his 20th match win of the season by moving past Ugo Humbert 6-2 6-4 at the Foro Italico.

The 19-year-old will meet nine-time former champion Nadal for a place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Elsewhere, 2016 semi-finalist Kei Nishikori beat home favourite Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4, while surprise Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev became the third player to reach 20 wins this season with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Karatsev will face Russian ATP Cup team-mate and third seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

