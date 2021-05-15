French Open champion Iga Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Karolina Pliskova

Iga Swiatek won two matches in a day to reach the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final

Iga Swiatek warmed up for her French Open title defence with two wins in a day to set up a Internazionali BNL d'Italia final against Karolina Pliskova in Rome.

Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-time champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.

Swiatek then moved into her first WTA 1000 final with a convincing 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over the 17-year-old American.

What's up for grabs for @iga_swiatek if she takes the title in Rome?



👉 Her first WTA 1000 title

👉 2nd title of the season

👉 A spot in the Top 10#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/5QjLCZgwqD — wta (@WTA) May 15, 2021

Poland's Swiatek, ranked 15th in the world, will be playing for a spot in the top 10 when she faces Pliskova on Sunday.

"I knew it's going to be tough," she said. "Before my match with Elina, I wasn't really thinking about what's going to happen after.

"I was kind of searching for my game still, even though it was a quarter-final."

🤩 Today was definitely challenging. So happy to be in the final and to perform well. Thank you for the support. It helped me a lot!



🤩Ten dzień był wyzwaniem. Bardzo cieszę się z awansu do finału, a przede wszystkim z jakości na korcie. Dzięki za wsparcie - to wiele znaczy. pic.twitter.com/fmJzAhwdrs — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 15, 2021

Swiatek was unhappy about the scheduling, saying: "I started worrying about the semi-final right after I finished basically. Kind of mad that I couldn't even celebrate.

"I told myself there's nothing I can do about it, I have no influence. I was pretty surprised that we're going to be scheduled at 4pm because the men's semi-final was at 6pm. It's a new experience for me.

"I tried to approach this in a positive way because I knew that I'm in a good rhythm and I'm playing really good tennis. I'm ready."

Karolina Pliskova defeated Petra Martic to reach Sunday's final

Former world No 1 Pliskova, who won the 2019 tournament and finished runner-up to Simona Halep here last year after retiring with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Croatian Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Speaking about her opponent in the final, Czech ace Pliskova said of Swiatek: "I think she's super tough on clay - she has a great game for clay. She makes it ugly and difficult for the opponents.

"I think she was also struggling a bit this week. When you get some wins when you are matchpoint down or something, it gives you extra strength. [It] happened to me and happened to her. We have both had that match in this week.

"She's a champion of Roland Garros last year. It's not going to be easy."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android