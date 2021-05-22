Cam Norrie to meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in Lyon Open final after beating Karen Khachanov

Britain's Cam Norrie continued his fine form on clay to reach the final of the Lyon Open

Britain's Cam Norrie reached his second ATP Tour final in three weeks in Lyon as he continued his phenomenal form on clay.

Norrie began the day by finishing off his quarter-final against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech that had been delayed by rain on Friday, winning 6-3 3-6 6-3.

That put the British No 2 through to a semi-final against Russian Karen Khachanov, where the 25-year-old again demonstrated the huge strides he has made on clay this season with a 6-1 6-1 victory.

It was the third meeting between the pair this season. The first was won comfortably by Khachanov, the second in a tight contest by Norrie - but this was no contest from the moment the British player broke in the second game of the match.

Norrie's forehand again packed a real punch while Khachanov simply could not match his opponent's relentless consistency and athleticism.

"Everything was working," said a delighted Norrie in his on-court interview. "I was serving well, returning well, anticipating the ball well, came forward when I needed to and was aggressive and with good depth so it was nice to come through like that. I was really pleased with my performance."

The world No 49 has already won more matches in 2021 than in any previous season and is among the top 15 best performers of the year.

Norrie, who beat Dominic Thiem in the second round, suffered a heart-breaking loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final in Estoril in early May and will have his work cut out to go one better here, with Stefanos Tsitsipas standing between him and the trophy.

Tsitsipas, who defeated young Italian Lorenzo Musetti, has won more matches than any other male player in 2021.

"I had a tough loss in my last final so it's nice I can get another opportunity so soon," Norrie added. "It's going to be tough against Stefanos, he's playing well, he's in the zone as well, so it's going to be an interesting final."

Coco Gauff won her second WTA title with a dominant victory over Wang Qiang at the Emilia-Romagna Open.

The 17-year-old has hit form on the clay this season and she eased to a 6-1 6-3 success against China's Wang to add to the maiden title she won in Linz in 2019.

Gauff is the fifth teenager to win a singles title on the WTA Tour already this season and she will hit a career-high ranking of 25 on Monday, meaning she will be seeded for the French Open.

Third seed Casper Ruud claimed his second career title on the ATP Tour after beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in the final of the Geneva Open.

