Novak Djokovic makes winning start at his home town tournament in Belgrade
Novak Djokovic is up and running at the Belgrade Open as he looks to head to Roland Garros in winning style; former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is a doubt for the Grand Slam which starts on Sunday, after suffering an ab tear in Strasbourg
Last Updated: 25/05/21 11:16pm
World No 1 Novak Djokovic swept past lucky loser Mats Moraing to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Belgrade Open on Wednesday.
Djokovic, who turned 34 on Saturday, was returning to action following defeat to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Rome Masters as he stepped up preparations for Roland Garros.
The Serb was rarely troubled in cruising past off Moraing, the German ranked 253 in the ATP standings, 6-2 7-6 (7-4) and will next face Argentina's Federico Coria.
Birthday practice 🎾#atptour #BelgradeOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/P3p6ov9NLq— Serbia Open Official (@SerbiaOpen2021) May 22, 2021
He improved to 17-3 on the season and is now level with Guillermo Vilas for fifth-most match wins in the Open Era (951).
"With this win I managed to put my name in another history record book," Djokovic said on the ATP Tour's website. "Obviously being in the same conversation with Vilas and the legends and greats of our game, it makes me really fulfilled and very joyful.
"I was twice a break up in the second set, so I maybe could have finished out the job earlier. But credit to him for fighting, for playing really well, for playing very courageous, very bold tennis."
Top seed Bianca Andreescu battled her way into the quarter-finals of the Strasbourg International then promptly announced her withdrawal from the competition due to injury, putting her hopes of making it to Paris in doubt.
The former US Open champion beat qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-1 6-4 but opted for a precautionary approach.
Andreescu said in a post-match interview: "I'm super happy with the win today. I will be pulling out of my next match, because I did feel a little bit of an ab tear and I don't want to push it at all for Roland Garros."
