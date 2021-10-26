Emma Raducanu: US Open champion grinds out maiden WTA Tour win at Transylvania Open in Cluj

British No 1 Emma Raducanu defeated Polona Hercog to record her first win on the main WTA Tour

US Open champion Emma Raducanu recorded her first WTA Tour match win in gutsy fashion against Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj on Tuesday.

Raducanu showed glimpses of the kind of form which made her a global star in New York with a fine 4-6 7-5 6-1 comeback victory against world No 124 Hercog.

She led the opening set 4-1 but capitulated before battling back to win the next two sets and claim her first win at this level.

The Briton, who was knocked out in the second round at Indian Wells when she returned to action this month, was contesting just her second tournament since she stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier.

Playing in Romania - the country where her father was born and grandmother still lives - Raducanu made a storming start in front of empty stands at the BT Arena due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She won the first three games and appeared to be in control of the set at 4-1 up, but the experienced Hercog rallied for a break of her own before levelling at 4-4.

The third seed lost the aggression which dominated the early part of the set, instead resorting to a defensive sliced forehand, which Hercog picked off at ease.

The Slovenian won her fourth game in a row to take the lead for the first time and then closed out the set on serve.

Raducanu stopped the run of games against her with a solid hold of serve in the opening game of the second set, but the 18-year-old struggled to break down the Slovenian, who reached a career-high of 35 in 2011.

World No 23 Raducanu saved a couple of break points to hold on to her service game in the ninth game and again two games later, but she stayed positive to square things up on her third set point.

The 18-year-old from Bromley in Kent maintained her level of intensity into the deciding set as her game began to flow nicely.

Her pace and power eventually broke down Hercog to race away with the match and set up a meeting with Romanian Ana Bogdan in the next round.

Jaqueline Cristian went full 'Dracula' as she came from a set down to defeat Kaja Juvan in a thrilling contest, 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-3).

Cameron Norrie opened his Vienna campaign with victory

Cameron Norrie notched up a seventh win in a row as he opened his Erste Bank Open campaign with victory over Marton Fucsovics.

The British No 1 was playing his first match since his breakthrough triumph at Indian Wells 10 days ago and came out on top against the Hungarian with his 11th from the last 12 matches as he continues to enjoy the form of his life.

Norrie overcame a difficult start to win 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 in Vienna.

The world No 14 will play sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round with Andy Murray back in action on Wednesday when he plays Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

