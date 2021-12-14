Bernard Tomic: Australian tennis star uses online hate to fuel his career revival

Bernard Tomic is using online hate to fuel his career revival

Bernard Tomic has said he plans to use the hateful comments he receives as fuel to revive his ailing tennis career, declaring that "no one can stop me now, but me".

The Australian was backed to become a Grand Slam contender during his junior years and raised expectations in his home country by storming into the 2011 Wimbledon quarter-finals at the age of 18.

He reached a career-high ranking of 17 in 2016 but clashes with tennis officialdom and an infamous reality TV appearance marked his decline to a current ranking of 259 in the world - the lowest ranking of any Australian on the men's tour.

"I've put my blood sweat and tears into this sport. I have come back before. It's time to set the record straight" Bernard Tomic

Tomic also holds the unwanted record in men's tennis for the quickest loss in ATP history after losing in 28 minutes and 20 seconds to Jarkko Nieminen in Miami in 2014.

"I've had a lot of hate in my life. But I can't give up. You don't think I see the hate comments? It hurts," Tomic said in a video on Instagram.

"In the past I used to let it get to me and react out of stupidity. But now I'm using it as fuel. I'm back. I'm hungry, and I'm ready. No one can stop me now, but me.

"I'm training, I'm sweating, I'm pushing, I'm fired up. Whatever it takes to get back on top. Hard work pays off. I've put my blood sweat and tears into this sport. I have come back before. It's time to set the record straight."

Tomic, 29, qualified for this year's Australian Open but lost in the second round to Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The 2022 tournament is set to begin on January 17.

