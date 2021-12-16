Australian Open: Karolina Pliskova withdraws with a hand injury

Karolina Pliskova lost to fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the third round at this year's Australian Open

World No 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a hand injury.

The 29-year-old, semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019, sustained the injury during a training session on Wednesday.

Pliskova will also miss the WTA events in Adelaide and Sydney in early January.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said.

The Czech, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, joins Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu in being absent from the women's draw at the first major of the season.

Pliskova lost to world No 1 Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final in July, while she was beaten by Angelique Kerber in the 2016 US Open showpiece.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

