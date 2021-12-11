Australian Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert reveals he is not vaccinated and will miss Grand Slam

Pierre-Hugues Herbert will miss the Australian Open in January

Pierre-Hugues Herbert has revealed he is not vaccinated against coronavirus and will not be playing at next month's Australian Open.

Tournament officials last month confirmed that all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in Melbourne with the tournament starting on Monday, January 17.

Herbert (right) played doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2019

Herbert was quoted as telling France's L'Alsace: "Personally, I am not vaccinated and the trip to Australia was not an option for me.

"It is certain that from the moment when I could not go there without being vaccinated, it necessarily complicated things. And there is not only Australia. Today, there is the United States, Austria...It is a rather complex topic.

"On the other hand, it is a personal choice not to get the vaccine."

Herbert and fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut were champions in the men's doubles at the 2019 Australian Open.

They claimed their fifth Grand Slam title as a pair at this year's French Open.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android