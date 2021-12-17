Andy Murray: Former British and world No 1 defeats Rafael Nadal on Spaniard's comeback from injury

Andy Murray got the better of Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray made it two wins in as many days with an entertaining display to defeat Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard's comeback from injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The Scot showed some vintage touches during his 6-3 7-5 victory against old foe Nadal, who was playing his first match after recovering from a persistent foot problem which kept him out of the US Open.

He also missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in order to rest his body so he can prolong his career.

SIR 👏 ANDY 👏@Andy_Murray will face Andrey Rublev in our final tomorrow 🏆#MWTC #MakeWayForTheBest pic.twitter.com/IZxFsWU2Ka — Mubadala World Tennis Championship (@MubadalaWTC) December 17, 2021

"Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years. Both of us have gone through injury troubles and it's just great to have the opportunity to be with him on court again," said Murray.

More than five years on from their last meeting, both players made impressive starts but the Scot's superior match practice told as he saved a break point in the third game of the match and then broke himself to easily claim the first set.

Nadal battled valiantly in the second set and saved a number of break opportunities, but it was Murray who secured the crucial break at 5-5 before serving out to secure victory in an hour and 50 minutes.

"Special to be back in a competition, at the same time we haven't played each other in a while. Super happy to be seeing Andy playing at this great level," said Nadal.

"For me, this is a comeback. It wasn't a bad match for me. After a long time on a professional court, so positive feelings."

Rublev defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 in the other semi-final.

