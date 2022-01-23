Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty into quarter-finals in Melbourne

The world No 1 is looking to win her first Australian Open title this year

Ashleigh Barty again showed her prowess on a home court to overcome Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3 and move into the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The world No 1, who beat Anisimova on her run to the French Open title in 2019, proved to be the steadier player on the key points during the 74-minute contest.

Although Barty had her streak of 63 straight service holds broken, her ability to absorb the power of her 20-year-old rival and draw errors proved critical.

Anisimova had come into the match off the back of knocking out Naomi Osaka and Barty reserved great praise for her opponent following their contest.

"She's an incredible athlete and an incredible competitor. One of her best attributes is that she's able to turn up point after point," Barty said on court.

"I think it's just nice to see her back playing her best tennis. She's a champion and she's going to go deep in a lot of majors in the future, that's for sure."

Barty will now face another American, Jessica Pegula, on Wednesday for a spot in the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam.

