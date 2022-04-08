Novak Djokovic: World No 1 in line to meet Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will play just his second tournament of the year in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic will make his much-anticipated return to tennis with the world No 1 handed a potential showdown against Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic leads the field with 11-time champion Rafael Nadal currently recovering from a stress fracture to his rib cage.

The Serbian will play just his second tournament of the year in Monte Carlo having been deported from Australia because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

His last outing came at the Dubai Tennis Championships where he suffered a quarter-final exit at the hands of Jiri Vesely.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to negotiate a tough path if he wants to add a third Monte Carlo title to his trophy collection.

Djokovic, who opens against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or American Marcos Giron, could face rising star Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarter-final at the prestigious event, with Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz also in his quarter.

Alcaraz (18-2) capped a dream run at the Miami Open with victory in the final to secure the biggest win of his young career.

Victory for the 18-year-old marked his third ATP Tour title following triumphs at the Rio Open in February and his win at Umag last July when he became the youngest tour-level champion since Kei Nishikori won at Delray Beach in 2008.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud is in the top half of the draw and is a potential semi-finalist opponent for Djokovic.

Britain's Cameron Norrie, who climbed into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time on Monday, will open against Tallon Griekspoor or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, while Dan Evans faces 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

In the bottom half of the draw, reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his title defence against Italian former champion Fabio Fognini or Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini have both been ruled out of the tournament due to Covid and injury respectively.

