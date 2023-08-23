US Open: Great Britain's Lily Miyazaki reaches second round of qualifying for Flushing Meadows Grand Slam

British star Lily Miyazaki's hopes of reaching the US Open for the first time remain alive after she won her opening qualifying match in New York.

The 27-year-old, ranked 209th in the world, defeated Ukraine's Daria Snigur 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday and now needs two more victories to make next week's main draw at Flushing Meadows.

The Tokyo-born player, who began representing Great Britain in 2022, will face Russia's Valeria Savinykh on Thursday after beating a player in Snigur ranked 84 places above her.

Miyazaki lost in US Open qualifying last year, with her sole appearance in a Grand Slam to date coming at Wimbledon in 2022 when she lost in the first round to France's Caroline Garcia.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In men's qualifying on Wednesday, Britain's Jan Choinski lost 6-3 6-3 to Sho Shimabukuro of Japan.

Choinski made the second round of Wimbledon earlier this summer before losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage have qualified directly for the US Open due to their rankings inside the world's top 100.

Harriet Dart reached the second round of qualifying on Tuesday but Heather Watson was knocked out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most iconic winning moments throughout the history of the US Open

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

The final days in August will mark the start of the final Grand Slam of 2023, as the tours head to the US Open. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows...

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.