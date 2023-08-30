US Open: Mirra Andreeva takes on Coco Gauff in blockbuster showdown in New York

Mirra Andreeva will be out for revenge when she takes on fellow teenager Coco Gauff on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.

Russian star Andreeva has enjoyed a stunning eight months on the tour, climbing 231 spots from 293 in the world in December to No 62, while also enjoying a run to the last 16 of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 16-year-old came through a tight first-round encounter against Australian Olivia Gadecki at the US Open on Monday to set up a meeting with home favourite Gauff - at 5pm on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports.

Image: Gauff will take on Andreeva in a repeat of their French Open tussle which the American won

Andreeva is now hoping to gain revenge for her three-set defeat against Gauff in the third round of the French Open earlier this year.

"I'm pretty excited about this match. I will be super excited to play on Arthur Ashe and I will try to do my best and get my revenge for Roland Garros," said Andreeva.

"I hope it's going to be a good match. I'm pretty excited things are happening for me now so I hope nothing will change in the future."

Andreeva also says she is not yet ready to speak with her idol Andy Murray, but she has promised it will happen within the next year.

My agency were asking me if I would maybe like to speak to him, to have a small chat for about five minutes, but I said no.

She revealed three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was a lucky charm after he sent her a good luck message in Madrid in response to Andreeva calling him "beautiful".

But after meeting her idol at Wimbledon, she admitted being too shy to speak to him, saying: "I met Andy Murray here. But I'm too shy to talk to him.

"When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not talk to him because I'm super shy."

She had hoped to be brave enough to speak to the Scot before the US Open and was even invited to meet the 36-year-old in person by her agency.

"I've not had enough courage to speak with Andy Murray yet," she admitted. "My agency were asking me if I would maybe like to speak to him, to have a small chat for about five minutes, but I said no.

"I'm not ready, I will forget how to speak. I will speak to him maybe in one year, if he is still playing."

Speaking during his run to the Surbiton title, Murray was asked about Andreeva.

He said: "I wouldn't necessarily say I've struck up a friendship. We've exchanged one message and said no words in person to each other so that's probably stretching it, but she's obviously a brilliant player and one of the best young players on the tour."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

The US Open is back on Sky Sports with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom-built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden Grand Slam title in 2012

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available on the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.