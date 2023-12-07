Nick Kyrgios absent from 2024 Australian Open entry list as home star's participation left in major doubt

Nick Kyrgios was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted year and said last month "the stars would need to align" for him to be fit for next month's Grand Slam.

The 28-year-old missed his home Grand Slam last year with a knee injury, which also ruled him out of the French Open, before a wrist issue prevented him from featuring at Wimbledon and the US Open.

It is understood that Kyrgios could still gain entry via a wild card, but hopes of a return to action in Melbourne for the former quarter-finalist appear to be diminishing.

Kyrgios's agent was unable to provide immediate comment.

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal was named in the draw, having recently confirmed he will play at the warmup Brisbane International after a long injury lay-off.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title in the women's singles, which will see former champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber making their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.

There are four British men's singles players on the list - Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Andy Murray and Jack Draper, with Brits Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage in the women's singles.

Emma Raducanu will be relying on a wild card or will need to qualify for the tournament which begins on January 14.

Raducanu will make her competitive comeback, after multiple surgeries in 2023, at the Auckland Open - live on Sky Sports - on the week beginning January 1.