Jodie Burrage breaks new WTA 500 ground with last-eight spot as Katie Boulter falters

Katie Boulter went down in straight sets to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as Jodie Burrage made her first WTA 500 quarter-final in Austria.

Boulter took the first set to a tie-break but went down 7-6 (2) 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes.

However, it was a happier tale for Burrage as she defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 7-6 (5) and will meet Latvia's No 1 seed Jelena Ostapenko or Canadian Clara Tauson in the last eight.

The British No 2 came through two qualifying rounds before beating seventh seed Varvara Gracheva in the main draw on Tuesday.

Burrage maintained that fine form by taking the opening set against Cristian in 34 minutes after twice breaking the Romanian's serve.

Cristian was facing defeat at 5-3 down in the second set, but broke Burrage's serve for the first time to force a tie-break.

Burrage held her nerve and converted a third match point, to not only book a quarter-final spot but also a provisional world ranking inside the top 90.

