Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard defeats Jannik Sinner to reach BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz remained on course to defend the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells after ending Jannik Sinner's perfect start to the year after a thrilling three-set win.

Just three games were played before a three-hour rain delay but when they returned it was Alcaraz who found a way to turn to contest on its head and make it through to his sixth Masters 1000 final with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz snapped Sinner's 19-match winning streak and ended the Italian's perfect 16-0 start to the 2024 season to take his place in the final where he will play Daniil Medvedev or home favourite Tommy Paul, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I stayed strong mentally and that's very important. You have to be strong mentally if you wanna win this kind of matches against someone who is playing unbelievable," said Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz.

"Very happy with the things that I've done after the first set. It worked very well. Very happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again.

"I had to run more... defend better than I did in the first set. More balls in. Stay strong on the court. We played a lot of long rallies. I stopped missing in the second, third, fourth ball."

Sinner returned after a three-hour rain-delay and won four straight games to take the opening set 6-1 in 37 minutes over a shell-shocked Alcaraz.

In a near-flawless opener, the Italian was consistent with his depth of shot and powerful groundstrokes to move Alcaraz around the baseline.

The Australian Open champion hit six winners, winning 65 per cent (11-17) of his first serve points and 86 per cent (6-7) of his second serve points in a marquee clash between the good friends and rivals.

It's absolutely incredible, the ball striking. I've never seen anyone hit the ball so hard, so consistently and look so in control. It really does look like the tennis Sinner is accustomed to playing. This hitting is at a different level.

Alcaraz bounced back and he finally broke serve with a powerful forehand that set up a put-away volley for a 3-1 second set lead and closed it out with a drop shot from the heavens.

With Sinner serving in the third set, the Italian dove to keep a ball in play on break point near the net, his hands scraping along the gritty hard court.

Alcaraz' athletic volley secured the break and Sinner appeared to be bothered by his left hand and a troublesome calf muscle after the exchange.

Alcaraz went up a double break and 4-1 on a forehand wide by a suddenly error-prone Sinner and sealed the win with a crosscourt forehand winner to keep Sinner from taking his world number two ranking.

Generational win for King Carlos At 20 years and 316 days, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player to achieve 11 consecutive men’s singles match wins at the Indian Wells Open, since the event’s inauguration in 1974.

"Absolutely amazing. It was a privilege to be court side just to see the athletic ability, the ball-striking, the

