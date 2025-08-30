Taylor Townsend on Jelena Ostapenkpo exchange - 'I'm made for this', says American after win over Mirra Andreeva

Taylor Townsend secured one of the biggest wins of her career when stunning fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets at the US Open on Friday night - though attention remains focused on her heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko after her previous match.

The 29-year-old American made headlines after Ostapenko confronted her on court following their second-round clash, accusing Townsend of having "no education" and "no class".

Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend had a heated exchange following their post-match handshake in the second round of the US Open.

Fellow players leapt to her defence, including four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who labelled Ostapenko's comments as "one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport".

Ostapenko took to social media to strongly deny any suggestion her remarks were racist, while Townsend also said she did not interpret the remarks in that way.

Naomi Osaka says 'no education' comments from Jelena Ostapenko towards Taylor Townsend is 'one of the worst things you could say to a black player.'

Speaking further on the issue following her 7-5 6-2 win over Andreeva, Townsend told reporters: "It hasn't been hard at all [to stay focussed on tennis].

"I said to my team, 'I'm made for this type of stuff'.

"I really feel like it wasn't hard because I stood in my truth. I didn't have to defend anything that I said.

"I would never allow any drama or anything on the outside to deter me from what my goal is when I step into the lines on the court. That's how I was raised and I'm really embodying that thought process.

Aryna Sabalenka says she spoke to Jelena Ostapenko after her heated clash with Taylor Townsend and wants to help her with her emotions.

"It's a different type of challenge. It's a different type of exposure, my social media and all of the people being able to have access and things to say.

"I said to my team, 'Dang, I didn't know this many people had my phone number'. So many text messages and stuff, and just trying to filter through those things.

"But when it's time to do the job, it's time to do the job. And that's what I think is a testament to being professional, being able to block out what's on the outside. When you step in the lines, you handle business."

Townsend did precisely that against Andreeva, matching her career-best run at a Grand Slam (2019 US Open) by reaching the fourth round with her straight-sets win over 18-year-old prodigy Andreeva.

"God damn this feels good," Townsend said in her on-court interview after her win on Arthur Ashe Stadium. "All I'm going to say is welcome to the show.

"I feel amazing. I'm really just proud that I kept the main thing the main thing.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over these last 48 hours. It's bigger than me.

"It's about the message, it's about the representation, it's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself, and

I did that tonight. You guys saw the real Taylor Townsend."

