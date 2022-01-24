Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev through to quarter-finals in Melbourne where Felix Auger-Alissime awaits

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniil Medvedev beats Maxime Cressy to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Daniil Medvedev beats Maxime Cressy to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev held off unseeded American Maxime Cressy to set up a quarter-final clash with Felix Auger-Alissime at the Australian Open and stay on course for successive Grand Slams.

French-born American Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and has had an excellent start to the season, reaching the final of the Melbourne Summer Set.

Medvedev's emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but the US Open champion stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 7-5.

Grand Slam quarter-finals number 6️⃣ for @DaniilMedwed 👏



He defeats Maxime Cressy in 4 sets 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5 and his longest match so far: 3h30 🔥#AusOpen | #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/qAKa3lMWkt — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 24, 2022

"It was not easy," said the second seed. "If I wouldn't win the fourth one, I'd probably be in a difficult mental shape because I had so many break points. Hell of a match. The fourth set was crazy."

Medvedev ranted about the match being boring and declared it his unluckiest day ever as Cressy kept hitting the lines on big points before the Russian eventually took his ninth break point of the fourth set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime battled past Marin Cilic in four sets to reach the quarter-finals for a third successive Grand Slam

Ninth seed Auger-Aliassime outlasted 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in three hours and 35 minutes on John Cain Arena to reach his first quarter-final in Melbourne.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, joins compatriot Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, marking the first occasion that multiple Canadian men have reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam.

Nice to meet you, AO Quarters😁👋🏽

Fantastic day at the office🎾👨🏽‍🏫

Time to recoup before I see you on Wednesday @australianopen 🔥 #quarterfinals #ausopen pic.twitter.com/GfGNm0sYUo — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) January 24, 2022

Italian Jannik Sinner reached the quarter-finals for the first time with a convincing victory over local hope Alex de Minaur on Monday.

Sinner, who also reached the last eight on his French Open debut in 2020, came through a testing opening set to win 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4.

"In the beginning, I was serving well. He had more chances than me in the first set and after that, I tried to push a little bit more," Sinner said.

"I have gained a lot of experience in the last couple of months and I think I have grown as a player and a person."

The 11th seed will play the winner of the clash between Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and American Taylor Fritz.

British duo through to last-eight in Melbourne

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski made it into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

Salisbury is looking to reach a third straight final with American partner Rajeev Ram after winning the title in 2020 and finishing runners-up last year.

They have been untroubled so far and beat Australian wild cards Dane Sweeny and Li Tu 6-4 6-4 in the third round.

Skupski and new Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have made a dream start together, winning two ATP Tour titles in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam.

The 10th seeds were also straight-sets winners on Monday, beating American Marcos Giron and Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-3 6-4.

They will take on Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the last eight while Salisbury and Ram meet Italians Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, with the winners to face each other in the semi-finals.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android