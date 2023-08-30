US Open: Andy Murray is relishing his showdown with Grigor Dimitrov as six Brits aim to make the third round

Andy Murray is not only relishing taking on Grigor Dimitrov for the first time in seven years, but he is also looking forward to facing former coaches Dani Vallverdu and Jamie Delgado in their US Open second-round clash.

Lily Miyazaki was one of seven British players to reach the second round, the most since 1977, before her exit at the hands of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

But Murray will head an all-star cast of Brits in action on Thursday, with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage all hoping to make it through to the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Murray, who became just the ninth man in history to earn 200 match wins at the majors, will aim to make it 201 when he faces Bulgarian Dimitrov.

The 32-year-old rallied from two sets down against Alex Molcan to reach the second round here for the fourth consecutive year.

Murray leads his opponent 8-3 in meetings, although this will be their first meeting since 2016.

The Scot will also be going up against his former coaches Dani Vallverdu and Jamie Delgado - something he is relishing.

"I've played quite a lot of matches against ex-coaches. I think I've only lost once," said the 36-year-old former US Open champion.

"I've said this a lot: it's not just with me, but with tennis in general, certain things look sort of easy from the outside, strategy-wise or tactically against lots of players, but once you get on the court, it's not always that easy to just go out and execute it. It's difficult.

"Shots that maybe look like they're easy to attack, when you're out there, it's not quite the same.

"I mean, it probably should be a big advantage for him to have two guys that have worked with me over the years. But we'll find out."

British No 1 Cameron Norrie takes on Yu Hsiou Hsu after the world No 237 upset Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis to make it through.

Norrie, who beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the Rio title before making the quarter-finals at Indian Wells, endured a difficult summer but has found his form in New York.

It has also been a tricky last few months for Dan Evans, who lost his opening match in eight of his last nine tour-level events. The one time he made it through, though, in Washington earlier this month, he went on to claim the biggest title of his career.

The 33-year-old has made it through to the second round in New York where he has a very good record, having reached the third round four times and the fourth round once. He takes on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and if he wins, could face a potential meeting against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Left-hander Jack Draper faces 17th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz with the 21-year-old putting to bed any injury fears after an impressive first-round win against Radu Albot.

Jodie Burrage faces world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in her second-round match.

Burrage, who beat Anna Blinkova in straight sets on Tuesday night, said: "It's a massive match. Probably one of the biggest ones I would have played in my career.

"But I'll go out there and enjoy it like I always do. I'll take the confidence from the matches I played this week and the last few weeks and months. Like everything, it's lessons I've been learning from."

Burrage feels her run here and to the second round at Wimbledon have earned her the respect of her peers in the locker room.

"I hope so. I hope that's the reputation I'm getting," she added.

"A few more of the girls, I start hitting with them, then you know them a little bit more. In the locker room, as well, it really is a place where you can chat to people and get to know people a little bit more.

"I've been speaking to Jessie Pegula a little bit because she's in my bit of the locker room. Mostly we're talking about what we're wearing. Those little things start the conversations.

"But, yeah, hopefully they are building respect for me and finding who I am out as a player - hopefully not too soon because I think that surprise is helping me at the moment."

British No 1 Katie Boulter has a big chance to move into the third round as she takes on Chinese world No 114 Wang Yafan.

