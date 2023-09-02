US Open: Dan Evans' run at Flushing Meadows ended by top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz

Britain's Dan Evans produced a battling performance but was ultimately outclassed by top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set third-round classic at the US Open.

Evans pushed world No 1 Alcaraz to four sets in a high-quality and hugely entertaining match which went the way of the defending champion 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alcaraz was happy to get through a tough match against Evans

"He's a tricky opponent, great slices, good touch and it's my game as well so it was a pretty good match," said Alcaraz.

"We made great points, great shots, a lot of different situations, so I'm really happy to get through

"We played some great points that made us smile, Dan as well. It's great to see Dan and I on a tennis court, we tried to entertain and make the match fun."

Alcaraz knows defending his US Open title will put him alongside Roger Federer in the history books.

"Of course I watch the draw… I see the opponents that I can play against," said the Spaniard. "But I'm focused day by day, obviously to defend the title here, it's a goal for me. I know nobody has defended the title here since Federer, so I would love to be part of history here. It's my main goal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Feliciano Lopez claimed Alcaraz hit the shot of the year to break Evans in the fourth set

The top-seeded Spaniard breezed through his opening matches at Flushing Meadows and at first appeared on track for another easy win but had to find his best form after Evans mounted a third-set comeback.

Alcaraz moved through the first set like a freight train, winning the first four games, while 26th-seeded Evans failed to convert his break points chances.

Evans was playing well, but Alcaraz simply raised his level and won the second set with an exquisite lob and volley which brought gasps from the spectators.

Never one to give up without a fight, Evans promptly played one of the best sets of his career.

He broke for 4-3 and, serving for the set, forced Alcaraz into some of the most outrageous clutch winners.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alcaraz and Evans played in an incredible point which left the frustrated Brit slamming his racket to the ground

The pair, who played golf together at Wimbledon, frequently exchanged knowing looks and grins, such was the quality of the cat-and-mouse tennis on show.

It took Evans, 33, five set points to make the breakthrough, prompting a suddenly exasperated Alcaraz to slam his racket down in frustration.

But Alcaraz turned the match back in his favour with another stunning shot on break point. On the run and at full stretch, he unleashed a forehand down the line which clipped the baseline.

Evans stood, hands on hips, in sheer disbelief before throwing his racket at the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Evans just about got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in what the commentators described as one of the points of the tournament

The 20-year-old Alcaraz had tapped into his superior speed and agility to tame Evans, 13 years his senior.

Two aces, another sensational lob onto the baseline and a 61st winner of the match finished Evans off, but Alcaraz knew he had been in a contest.

Tale of the Tape

Alcaraz vs Evans: Tale of the Tape Alcaraz Match Stats Evans 6 Aces 8 4 Double Faults 5 73% 1st serve win percentage 69% 70% 2nd serve win percentage 42% 6/17 Break points won 2/7 61 Total winners 28 23 Unforced errors 24 132 Total points won 106

Konta impressed with Evans' attitude

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johanna Konta said Evans wanted to face Alcaraz and believed he had the game to beat him in what proved to be the match of the tournament so far

Former British No 1 Johanna Konta told Sky Sports Tennis: "It was so impressive to see him stay so positive. At the start it wasn't looking like a contest, but Evans found a way and gave Alcaraz a hard time. It wasn't meant to be but hats off to Evans.

"You can see the enjoyment factor from Evans' body language. This is the match he wanted to play. He wanted to face Alcaraz in the third round of the US Open, and it was great to see him play with belief."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports up until September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.