Jack Draper: Victory against Tomas Machac has shown us why he's a genuine US Open contender

Jack Draper has always loved playing at the US Open, where the fast courts help his style, and he will now be dreaming of following in Andy Murray's footsteps. Without a doubt, he's a genuine title contender in New York.

This is arguably Draper's best chance yet of winning a Grand Slam. With Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic already out and only Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner having previously won major titles, the young Brit has played himself into title contention.

He will have to overcome much bigger obstacles than the one unseeded Czech player Tomas Machac presented on Louis Armstrong Stadium as Draper swept to a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory, underpinned by a run of 16 games out of 19.

But whatever happens next, he has already written his name in the history books by becoming the first British man to reach the last eight here since Andy Murray in 2016. Bring on Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals!

The 22-year-old, who was supported throughout by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, appeared in Tatler last year before recently appearing in Vogue, showing he has appeal to a wider market.

His baggy fuchsia pink shirt might not be a hit with spectators, but Draper is creating his own style, dominating his opponents with his dangerous lefty serve, booming backhand, and powerful groundstrokes.

He reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last season and has impressed once again this year, not dropping a set and losing just 26 games through his first four matches.

"I think I'm doing good things behind the serve," Draper said. "I think I'm finding first serves when I need to find them. I've saved a lot of break points with good serves and good plays.

"I think I still have got a lot of work to go on my serve as well. I think my serve is a weapon.

"Whenever I look at the stats, I think I see that my first serve when it goes in is a really high percentage, but I still feel like I'm serving not amazingly well.

"So it's really positive to know that I'm holding serve a lot, and I still feel like there's room for improvement."

His opponent Machac believes Draper has what it takes to become a top 10 player.

"I think he has more experience now and he's been working on his mental side of the game," said the 23-year-old. "He showed that he was well prepared for me."

Draper at the US Open

12 consecutive sets won



0 sets dropped



First Grand Slam quarter-final



Becomes the fifth British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals in the Open Era after Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski and John Lloyd



Who makes up Draper's team?

Image: James Trotman (right) has been Draper's coach since 2021, resuming sole responsibility again last month following Wayne Ferreira's departure after a four-month stint in the team

Draper worked alongside Justin Sherring at Weybridge Tennis Academy from 2006 until 2016.

The next key person in Draper's tennis development was Ryan Jones who played an instrumental role as his coach from 2017-2021.

Now Draper has physio Will Herbert, fitness trainer Steve Kotze, and coach James Trotman in his corner, he says he has "amazing people" around him.

"Everyone wants the best for me and everyone wants to do their job for me, and that's hard to find in a professional sport because there are a lot of people out there for themselves," said the young Brit.

Draper's rise and magical summer

Draper has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in British tennis for a while now, with his big breakthrough coming in 2022 after impressive runs at Eastbourne, the Canadian Open and US Open.

The following year was a physical struggle for the lefty, who missed six months of the season due to multiple shoulder injuries.

"I had to learn a lot about myself and I dropped outside the Top 100," said Draper. "Had to grind myself back. I feel like I'm just a lot stronger mentally and I have a lot more perspective of being in a good position."

The five-time ATP Challenger Tour titlist clinched his maiden ATP Tour title in Stuttgart earlier this year, defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, to become the new British No 1 for the first time in his career in June.

He followed that up by beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's, before this breakout run at Flushing Meadows.

"I've been through a lot the last few years with injuries," said Draper. "There were times when I was going to stop playing tennis and I remember those moments all the time and those moments make new experiences for me all the time. I feel like I've learnt what I'm capable of."

Changing of the guard for British tennis?

Draper was thrilled to become the first British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since his friend and mentor Andy Murray in 2016.

Murray, who won the title here in 2012 for the first of his three Grand Slam titles, retired after the Paris Olympics and while Draper said the 37-year-old is always just a text away, he did not plan on reaching out to him at the moment.

"Probably not," he said. "Obviously I feel like he would completely understand and respond to any messages I send him and would give me advice, but I think also at the same time I think he's kind of enjoying his retirement now and he's kind of done with it."

Draper beat Murray in their only ATP Tour level meeting at Indian Wells last year in a match that felt at the time like a changing of the guard for British tennis.

"Andy I obviously miss," Draper said in an on-court interview. "Shout out to him. What an unbelievable career the guy has had. Icon of the game. I miss him in the changing rooms. I miss being next to his stinky shoes and all of his stinky clothes," he said.

"Andy is a legend. If I have half the career that he's had, then I'll be a happy man."

Tennis panel on how far Draper can go...

"We know the challenges will get harder and harder but you can only beat the opposition in front of you," Tim Henman said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"Looking at the stats the scary thing is for Draper, he can play better. His first serve percentage could be in the 60s."

Laura Robson, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2012, added: "Tomas Machac is no joke off the baseline but Jack Draper took the tennis out of his hands.

"He was the one to open up the lines, to add the power, to go for more even if it meant a few more unforced errors in that first set. The focus from Draper was amazing to see."

Sky Sports' Dan Khan & Raz Mirza

Dan Khan: "The fact Draper has been able to keep his matches short and sweet seems to be a good sign as he goes deeper into the tournament but now he is raising eyebrows, it will be so interesting to see how he handles the pressure of Wednesday's quarter-final.

"We saw perhaps a few nerves when he took centre stage at Wimbledon in the summer but there is a calmness and coolness about Draper right now.

"Could he be the first Englishman to reach the semi-finals here at the US Open since 2004?"

Raz Mirza: "Draper is improving with each match, and with every win we're beginning to believe in another fairy-tale in New York.

"De Minaur, who will no doubt be supported by his British girlfriend Katie Boulter in his box, has been troubled by a hip injury heading to New York and holds a 3-0 record over Draper too, so don't expect an easy ride.

"Draper came into this Slam as a dark horse, but now he's played himself into a contender for the title. He packs an arsenal of weapons to take on the very best in world tennis. At 22, he can join the best of British."

