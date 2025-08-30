US Open: Jelena Ostapenko apologises for 'no education' comment towards Taylor Townsend

Jelena Ostapenko has apologised for her comments towards Taylor Townsend at the US Open.

The Latvian reacted furiously after losing to Townsend in the second round at Flushing Meadows, jabbing her finger repeatedly in the American's face and accusing her of having "no education" and "no class".

The source of Ostapenko's ire was Townsend's failure to apologise for a net cord but her language led to claims of racism, with Naomi Osaka saying the education comment was "one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend had a heated exchange following their post-match handshake in the second round of the US Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor Townsend says she didn't have to 'defend anything' after her post-match exchange with Ostapenko

Ostapenko declined to speak to the media but denied being racist on social media while defending her actions.

In a further statement on Instagram addressing her behaviour, she wrote: "I wanted to apologise for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match.

"English is not my native language so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

"I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Naomi Osaka says 'no education' comments from Ostapenko towards Townsend is 'one of the worst things you could say to a black player'

Townsend has found herself as arguably the face of the first week and she used the incident as inspiration to propel her to a shock third-round victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

"I'm really just proud that I kept the main thing the main thing," said the 29-year-old.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over these last 48 hours. It's bigger than me. It's about the message, it's about the representation, it's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself, and I did that tonight."

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.