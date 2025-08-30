US Open: Jelena Ostapenko apologises for 'no education' comment towards Taylor Townsend
Jelena Ostapenko has apologised for telling Taylor Townsend she had "no education" after losing to the American in the second round at Flushing Meadows; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Saturday 30 August 2025 23:51, UK
Jelena Ostapenko has apologised for her comments towards Taylor Townsend at the US Open.
The Latvian reacted furiously after losing to Townsend in the second round at Flushing Meadows, jabbing her finger repeatedly in the American's face and accusing her of having "no education" and "no class".
The source of Ostapenko's ire was Townsend's failure to apologise for a net cord but her language led to claims of racism, with Naomi Osaka saying the education comment was "one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport".
- Follow live updates through our blog from New York!
- 'I'm made for this' - Taylor Townsend on fallout from Jelena Ostapenkpo exchange 📝
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 🖥️
- US Open news | Latest US Open scores & results | Order of Play | Draws🎾
Ostapenko declined to speak to the media but denied being racist on social media while defending her actions.
In a further statement on Instagram addressing her behaviour, she wrote: "I wanted to apologise for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match.
"English is not my native language so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.
"I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year."
Townsend has found herself as arguably the face of the first week and she used the incident as inspiration to propel her to a shock third-round victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.
"I'm really just proud that I kept the main thing the main thing," said the 29-year-old.
"I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me over these last 48 hours. It's bigger than me. It's about the message, it's about the representation, it's about being bold and being able to show up as yourself, and I did that tonight."
Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.