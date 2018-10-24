WWE News

News

Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Roman Reigns' revelation analysed

Last Updated: 24/10/18 4:52pm

This week's Lock Up is here - with a discussion around Roman Reigns' shocking leukaemia announcement
This week's Lock Up is here - with a discussion around Roman Reigns' shocking leukaemia announcement

The Sky Sports WWE team discuss Roman Reigns' leukaemia announcement.

This week Anton and TJ are joined by Jas, making her debut Lock Up appearance.

The team first tackle the shocking news of Reigns having to step away from the WWE due to a return of leukaemia that was put into remission 11 years ago.

This is followed by the question 'what next for the Universal Title?' They also discuss a night of turns on Raw and of course make their predictions ahead of Evolution this Sunday.

Click here to download the latest episode of Sky Sports WWE Lock Up and to access the archive, featuring interviews with Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and more!

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

SmackDown 1000 Fallout!

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

©2018 Sky UK