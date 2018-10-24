Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Roman Reigns' revelation analysed

This week's Lock Up is here - with a discussion around Roman Reigns' shocking leukaemia announcement

The Sky Sports WWE team discuss Roman Reigns' leukaemia announcement.

This week Anton and TJ are joined by Jas, making her debut Lock Up appearance.

The team first tackle the shocking news of Reigns having to step away from the WWE due to a return of leukaemia that was put into remission 11 years ago.

This is followed by the question 'what next for the Universal Title?' They also discuss a night of turns on Raw and of course make their predictions ahead of Evolution this Sunday.

Click here to download the latest episode of Sky Sports WWE Lock Up and to access the archive, featuring interviews with Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and more!